‘Pose’ Renewed For Season 3 By FX

On the heels of its ratings-record-breaking season 2 premiere, FX has given an early third season renewal to its groundbreaking drama series Pose, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The June 11 season two premiere of Pose was the most-watched telecast of the series, drawing 1.2 million Total Viewers and 572,00 Adults 18-49, generating series high ratings in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34, Adults 25-54 and all key women demos. The season two premiere telecast also outperformed the series premiere episode by +10% in A18-49 and +7% in Total Viewers. In all, the premiere telecast, two encores and streaming have delivered 1.8 million Total Viewers in the first five days. Pose joins American Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy, Nip/Tuck and The Shield as FX drama series that outperformed their series premiere telecast.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” said John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

FX

The second season premiere of Pose exceeded the season one average in all key adult demographics, including +9% in Adults 18-49 (572,000 vs. 524,000), +17% in Total Viewers (1.21 million vs. 1.04 million) and +29% in Adults 18-34 (214,000 vs. 166,000). The season two premiere also surpassed the season one average by +48% in Women 18-34, +28% in Women 18-49, and +33% in Women 25-54.

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.

Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

The series features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside, Tony Award® winner Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel and Sandra Bernhard.

The first season of Pose was named an AFI TV Program of the Year, and it won a Peabody Award, a Television Academy Honors Award, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a Writers Guild of America nomination.

Murphy, Falchuk and Canals executive produce with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Janet Mock is co-executive producer, Our Lady J is supervising producer, and Erica Kay, Lou Eyrich and Tanase Popa are producers. The ten-episode second season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Pose returns tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 18th at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.