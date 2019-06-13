DHX & Mattel Greenlight ‘Polly Pocket’ Season 2, Universal Kids Picks Up First 2 Seasons

DHX Media and Mattel have greenlit a 26-episode second season of Polly Pocket, the animated series based on Mattel’s original micro-scale doll brand.

Universal Kids, part of NBCUniversal’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Group, has pocketed both seasons, and will begin airing season one in the U.S. this summer.

Other new season 1 deals include Hulu (U.S.), Videotron (French Canada); Super RTL (Germany); and HBO Europe (Portugal). These add to previously announced broadcasters: DHX Television’s Family Channel and Family Jr (Canada); Sony Pictures Television’s POP channel (U.K.); RTL Telekids (Netherlands); Kidzone TV (Baltics); Lagardère’s Gulli and TiJi (France), Gulli AFRICA (22 African-French speaking countries) and Gulli Girl (Russia); teleTOON+ (Poland); AMC Minimax (Eastern Europe); vtmkzoom (Belgium); Canal Panda (Portugal); Turner (Italy, Middle East, Turkey and Greece); Star Channel (Greece); kidZ (Israel); SABC (South Africa); and Discovery Kids (Latin America).

In the new Polly Pocket series, Polly inherits a magic locket that gives her the power to shrink to four inches tall. Now equipped with Tiny Power, Polly leads her friends Shani and Lila on various adventures. Season 2 will bring a new format (26 x 11’) with shorter stories. The series is produced at DHX Media’s Vancouver studio with Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls) as story editor.

In 2018, Mattel relaunched Polly Pocket toys, featuring the original micro-scale size. The animated series is part of a co-development, production, distribution and licensing deal between Canadian outfit DHX Media and Mattel for content inspired by the toy maker’s properties. New animated series from the collaboration also include Bob The Builder, Fireman Sam and Little People.

“This sale to Universal Kids builds on the big success we’ve seen from little Polly Pocket, with over twenty broadcasters and streamers worldwide picking up season one to date,” said Josh Scherba, President, DHX Media. “The series is introducing a new generation of kids around the world to this much-loved Mattel brand, and the creative teams at our Vancouver studio are excited to delight fans further with more magical adventures from Polly and her friends in season two.”

“Polly Pocket is an iconic heritage IP from Mattel that resonates with both kids and their parents,” said Fred Soulie, SVP Content Distribution and Business Development, Mattel. “The brand delivers strong results on shelf and on screens, and we are delighted with the reception from our best-in-class broadcast partners globally, which makes the greenlight of the second series very exciting.”