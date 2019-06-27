Plan B’s Sarah Esberg To Head Drew Goddard’s Production Company At 20th TV

Sarah Esberg, a longtime producer and executive with Brad Pitt’s Plan B, has been tapped as president of Drew Goddard’s newly formed Goddard Textiles production company as part of a significant deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

Former Daredevil and The Defenders executive producer Goddard inked a major multi-year overall deal with TCFTV in March, the first to be announced by the studio following Disney’s $71.3B acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, including 20th TV.

“We’ve admired Sarah Esberg’s work for years,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “She’s a brilliant executive with impeccable taste and creative instinct, who is relentless in her pursuit of developing distinct and thought-provoking projects, and who has an incredible ability to unearth fascinating source material. We’re thrilled to have her heading Drew Goddard’s new production company at TCFTV under the Disney Television Studios umbrella.”

Esberg served as executive producer on Plan B’s ongoing series The OA, Sweetbitter and Resurrection, among other titles. At Plan B she also worked on the forthcoming limited mystery-drama series The Third Day for HBO/Sky and The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins’ alternate-history limited series based on Colson Whitehead’s award-winning novel at Amazon.

“Sarah’s love for artists and their work embodies the spirit of Goddard Textiles. Our mission is to nurture, protect, and celebrate the talent who inspire us on a daily basis, and Sarah’s track record in that regard is unparalleled,” said Goddard. “I am beyond grateful to have her at the helm of our television production and industrial-grade fabric company.”

Esberg began her career producing low-budget independent films for producer/director Roger Corman’s production company, and holds degrees from Stanford University and UCLA School of Law.

“The prospect of joining Drew, whose work I have loved and admired for years, at a studio where the possibilities are endless, could not be a more exciting and gratifying opportunity. I’m truly looking forward to my next chapter at Goddard Textiles, to developing thrilling and moving stories, and to working with Dana, Craig, Jonnie, Howard, Terence and everyone at 20th.”