Pierce Brosnan Set For UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television Commencement Address

The UCLA School of Film, Theater and Television’s Class of 2019 is set for a Bond hearing this week: 007 alum Pierce Brosnan will deliver its 72nd annual commencement address Friday at Royce Hall.

The university also will bestow its Distinguished Alumni Award upon Star Trek original George Takei (Class of ’60, master’s in ’64) and Daughters of the Dust director Julie Dash (Class of ’85).

“We are delighted to welcome Pierce Brosnan, Julie Dash and George Takei as our 2019 Commencement Speaker and the recipients of our UCLA TFT 2019 Distinguished Alumni awards, respectively,” Schwartz says. “For Pierce Brosnan, his outstanding work as an actor in so many great films has inspired audiences worldwide. Just as important, Pierce’s tireless dedication as an environmental and social impact activist has informed and galvanized people to action around the globe.”

Brosnan is a two-time Golden Globe nominee who played British superspy James Bond in four movies from 1995-2002 (GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day), along with starring is such features as The November Man, The Matador, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia! He also fronted TV dramas The Son and Remington Steele.

“I couldn’t think of a more worthy artist to address our students to encourage them to use the power of humanistic story to not only entertain, but to enlighten, engage and inspire change for a better world,” Schwartz added. “The same is true for the creative and social impact work that has distinguished the careers and lives of our UCLA TFT alumni Julie Dash and George Takei. They represent the very best of a UCLA TFT education.”