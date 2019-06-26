Picturestart Hires Netflix Exec James McGough As COO

Erik Feig has hired his former Summit Entertainment colleague James McGough as chief operating officer at Picturestart, the company said Wednesday. McGough has been at Netflix, where he oversaw the Content Strategy and Analysis team for the streamer’s Original Film division.

The move comes a day after Disney+ hired of Netflix’s Director Of Original Film Matt Brodlie.

As COO, McGough will provide strategic counsel and oversee finance, business affairs and physical production. He will report to Feig, who was president at Summit before when McGough was SVP Corporate and Business Development.

Feig later became Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president. He launched Picturestart in May with a range of funding to create, co-finance, and produce what he calls “discovery of voice” content across multiple platforms. It already has several high-profile projects in its pipeline, including the Chadwick Boseman-starring Yasuke about Japan’s first African samurai, and Grease: Summer Nights set up at Paramount with Temple Hill.

“I am thrilled to work with James again as we’ve hit the ground running with Picturestart’s content slate,” said Feig in a release announcing the hire. “James will provide operational and strategic experience that is unparalleled during a pivotal time in the media landscape.”

Before Netflix, McGough was founder and principal of Latus Advisors, where he provided financial and strategic counsel to media and entertainment companies. He had departed Summit in 2012 to become COO of Wonderland Sound and Vision after he departed Summit Entertainment.

“I truly believe in what Erik and his team have created with Picturestart and the platform they are giving to ‘discovery of voice’ storytelling,” McGough said. “I’m excited for this opportunity to build upon Erik’s vision.”