Peter Johnson To Step Down As MRC President Of TV Development

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Johnson will be departing MRC where he served as President of Television development for the past two years. He is leaving to pursue other opportunities, including producing.

Johnson’s exit follows a string of TV executive hires at MRC over the past couple of months, led by UCP’s Elise Henderson joining as President of Television, overseeing MRC’s slate of development, current programming as well as joint venture and production partnerships. Since her appointment in April, Henderson has built up her team by bringing in several people, most notably Mary-Claire Manley who joined as a VP from UCP.

MRC’s TV series roster includes Ozark on Netflix and the upcoming The Great for Hulu, written by Tony McNamara and starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and The Outsider for HBO, starring Ben Mendelsohn, with Jason Bateman directing and executive producing.

Veteran TV producer and development executive Johnson came to MRC in 2017 from Legendary TV where he served as EVP scripted for four years. There, he oversaw such series as Colony for USA, Love for Netflix, Lost in Space for Netflix and Looming Tower for Hulu. Prior to that he spent nine years at McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision, serving as President of Television & Digital Media and Executive Producer of content and shepherding such shows as Supernatural, Nikita, Chuck, Human Target and The OC. Johnson began his career at Fox Broadcasting where he started in research before switching to development and rising to SVP of Drama Development for the network, developing such series as House, 24, Prison Break, Boston Public and Ally McBeal.