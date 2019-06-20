Peter Facinelli Signs With Abrams Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, writer, director and producer Peter Facinelli has signed with Abrams Artists Agency for representation in all areas.

Best known for his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight franchise, Facinelli was most recently seen on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and the CW’s Supergirl. He received Screen Actors Guild nominations for his work on Nurse Jackie and Six Feet Under, and had key roles on Damages and Fastlane. On the big screen, Facinelli will next be seen in STXfilms’ horror thriller Countdown. Facinelli also has had success off-screen with his production company, Facinelli Films, which launched in 2010 with its first feature film, Loosies.

“Peter has long been one of the most versatile filmmakers with his work spanning decades across television and film” said agency partner and CEO Robert Attermann. “As an actor, writer, director and producer, he’s a multi-threat whose proven talent will allow Abrams Artists Agency to further his career both in front and behind the camera.”

Facinelli continues to be repped by Ray Moheet from Mainstay Entertainment.