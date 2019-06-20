Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Paramount Network Orders ‘The Last Cowboy’ Unscripted Series From Taylor Sheridan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Rejects ATA's Latest Offer, Proposes Negotiations With Individual Agencies

Read the full story

Peter Facinelli Signs With Abrams Artists Agency

Peter Facinelli
Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, writer, director and producer Peter Facinelli has signed with Abrams Artists Agency for representation in all areas.

Best known for his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight franchise, Facinelli was most recently seen on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and the CW’s Supergirl. He received Screen Actors Guild nominations for his work on Nurse Jackie and Six Feet Under, and had key roles on Damages and Fastlane. On the big screen, Facinelli will next be seen in STXfilms’ horror thriller Countdown. Facinelli also has had success off-screen with his production company, Facinelli Films, which launched in 2010 with its first feature film, Loosies.

“Peter has long been one of the most versatile filmmakers with his work spanning decades across television and film” said agency partner and CEO Robert Attermann. “As an actor, writer, director and producer, he’s a multi-threat whose proven talent will allow Abrams Artists Agency to further his career both in front and behind the camera.”

Facinelli continues to be repped by Ray Moheet from Mainstay Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad