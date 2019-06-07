Peter Dinklage In Talks To Star With Rosamund Pike In ‘I Care A Lot’

Peter Dinklage, coming off his run on HBO’s Game of Thrones, is in talks for his first post-Westeros project, in negotiations to star opposite Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot.

Deadline scooped in March that Pike had been set to lead the thriller from Imitation Game and Ben Is Back producer Black Bear Pictures. J Blakeson has scripted and will direct, with a shoot scheduled to begin soon.

Pike is playing Marla Grayson, a successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. But when she cherry-picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realizes looks are deceiving. Details on Dinklage’s potential role is under wraps.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear and Blakeson’s Sugar November are producing, with Black Bear fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Blakeson, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler. Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce.

STXinternational acquired international rights last month ahead of Cannes, where it launched sales. It will distribute the pic in the UK and Ireland.

Variety first broke the Dinklage news today.