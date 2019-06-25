Universal’s Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson Comedy Adds Trio

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s Judd Apatow-directed Pete Davidson comedy has added three more to its cast: Moises Arias, Lou Wilson and Derek Gaines.

They join Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Pamela Adlon and Davidson in the untitled film, which is written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus, directed by Apatow, and has a June 19, 2020 release date.

Apatow is also producing for his Apatow Productions banner with Barry Mendel. Universal Senior EVP Production Erik Baiers is overseeing on behalf of the studio.

Arias starred on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana for 77 episodes as Rico, and starred in such movies as Nacho Libre, Despicable Me 2, Ben-Hur, Pitch Perfect 3 and Five Feet Apart. He is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

Wilson starred as Lucas Wiley in the CBS Studios/Funny or Die comedy series American Vandal for Netflix and in the Amazon Studios movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. Wilson is represented by CAA and Jordan Tilzer at El Centro.

Stand-up comedian Gaines is known for his work as Jaybird in TBS’ The Last O.G. and has also appeared on Will & Grace. He is repped by by Gersh, manager David Kimowitz, and Cohen & Gardner.