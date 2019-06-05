Universal’s Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson Comedy Adds Stand-Up Comedian Ricky Velez

EXCLUSIVE: New York based actor and stand-up comedian Ricky Velez has joined the growing ensemble cast of Universal’s Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Comedy which begins filming this summer.

Velez was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, and also appeared on Netflix’s Master Of None and Comedy Central’s This Week At The Comedy Cellar. As a comic, Velez was named “New York’s Funniest Comedian” by Caroline’s Comedy Club and was featured in Comedy Central’s and The New York Comedy Festival’s 5th annual “Comics to Watch.” He studied drama at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens, New York. Velez is represented by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn.

Velez joins already cast Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Pamela Adlon and Machine Gun Kelly in the pic which is written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus. Apatow of course is directing, and he’s producing under Apatow Productions alongside his canon producer Barry Mendel. Uni SEVP of production Erik Baiers is overseeing the project for the studio. The new Apatow movie opens on June 19, 2020. Apatow’s movies,in both directing and producing credits, have $2.5 billion at the global box office.