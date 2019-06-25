‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’: Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo Among 6 Cast In Showtime Sequel Series

Michael Gladis (Mad Men) is set as a series regular opposite Daniel Zovatto and Natalie Dormer in Showtime’s upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan. Additionally, Lorenza Izzo (Aftershock) has been tapped for the pivotal recurring role of Santa Muerte, and Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) also are set to recur.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Showtime

In addition to Zovatto and Dormer, the series stars Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane. Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner and Lin Shaye will also recur.

Gladis will play Councilman Charlton Townsend, the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee; a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles.

Izzo will portray Santa Muerte, the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness, Magda (Dormer).

Rodriguez will play Raul Vega, the eldest son of the Vega family and a righteous union leader and advocate for his people. Kretschmann will play Richard Goss, an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles: a manipulative master builder with unsettling connections to City Hall. Sherwood will play Kurt, the chauffer and bodyguard for Richard Goss (Kretschmann). There’s more to Kurt than meets the eye: an unexpected depth and surprising background. Peck will play Herman Ackermann, the charismatic second-in-command at the German-American Bund. His aggressive politics, heated rhetoric, and personal magnetism inevitably create tension within the group and for the Bund’s leader, Peter Craft (Kinnear).

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.