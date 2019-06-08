Pauley Perrette Says She’s “Terrified” Of ‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon, Reviving Assault Claim

Pauley Perrette says she’ll never return to CBS drama NCIS because she’s “terrified” of star Mark Harmon.

In a Friday tweet, the NCIS alum stated, “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.” It’s unclear to whom the actress was responding.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Two hours later, she followed up with a second post that included close-up photos of what she said was a crew member with stitches around an eye from an on-set incident. TMZ reported that a crew member was bitten by Harmon’s dog in October 2016.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!” Perrette captioned the photos. “And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job. pic.twitter.com/PYwJcH95Mi — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

As previously reported, Perrette took to Twitter in 2018, suggesting she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults” which may have led to her departure from NCIS.

CBS TV Studios responded to Perrette’s latest posts on Friday evening by referring Deadline to its original statement following the actress’ 2018 claims. It read, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”