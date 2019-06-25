Paula Pell & John Lutz To Topline Quibi Comedic Murder Mystery From ‘SNL’ Team

Saturday Night Live veterans Paula Pell, John Lutz, Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers are teaming on Mapleworth Murders, a comedic murder mystery series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi. Universal TV is the studio.

Written by and starring Pell and Lutz, Mapleworth Murders centers around Abigail Mapleworth, played by Pell, a murder-mystery writer who solves homicides in her quaint small town of New Woodstream. Each episode of the comedic crime procedural will feature guest victims and suspects as we answer the bigger question of the series: why the hell are there so many murders in one small town?

Shutterstock

Mapleworth Murders is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemaker. Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer executive produce with Sethmaker Shoemaker’s Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. Hilary Marx and Jason Carden co-executive produce.

Related Story Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Take On Trump's "Cocked And Loaded" Claim

Pell wrote on SNL for 20 years and scripted Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s feature Sisters. She produced This is 40 and also starred in NBC’s AP Bio. She most recently starred in Netflix movie Wine Country.

Lutz wrote on SNL from 2003-2010, and recurred on all seven seasons of NBC’s 30 Rock. He’s been a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers since the show’s launch in 2014.

Mapleworth Murders joins Quibi’s growing slate, which includes sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper, starring Don Cheadle Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard, and comedies Chrissy’s Court, starring Chrissy Teigen and her mom, and Dummy starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip. The series are part of Quibi’s inaugural slate of programming featuring A-list talent in front and behind the camera, with projects from Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Sam Raimi, Antoine Fuqua, Jason Blum and Guillermo del Toro in the works. Naomi Watts had been rumored to star in the Blumhouse series.