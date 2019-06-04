Paul Yen Joins ‘Little Fires Everywhere’; Danny Vasquez To Recur On ‘You’

Paul Yen (left) will recur on "Little Fires Everywhere" while Danny Vasquez will recur on "You".

Hulu’s forthcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller Little Fires Everywhere has set Paul Yen (Magnum P.I., Young Sheldon) in a recurring role.

He joins a star-studded cast of Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Yen will step into the role of Scott who is described as an early adoptee of the man-bun that is sexy, but shady and unethical. He manages the local Chinese restaurant where Mia works and can’t hide his attraction to her.

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce.

Yen is repped by CESD and Authentic Talent & Literary Management

Danny Vasquez (Ant-Man) is set to recur on Season 2 of Netflix’s You starring Penn Badgley. He will play the character of Fincher, a cop who fights a deep sense of burnout by exuding a certain dry, blue-collar charm.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

The show’s second season is loosely based on the author’s second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and will be released by the streaming service under the Netflix originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

Vasquez joins a roster of new additions for the second season including Melanie Field (Heathers) and Magda Apanowicz (Continuum) as well as Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll).

Vasquez was most recently seen in Blumhouse’s Mockingbird, Showtime’s Shameless and appeared in USA’s Colony. He is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency & SK Management.