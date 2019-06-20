‘Paul Shaffer Plus One’ Music Interview Show Gets Premiere Date On AXS TV

EXCLUSIVE: AXS TV has set a September premiere date for Paul Shaffer Plus One, starring the Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated musician, composer, author and TV personality. The weekly 30-minute program will kick off its eight-episode inaugural season on Sunday, September 15 at 8 PM.

Shaffer is known for his 33-year run as David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick on both Late Night and Late Show. In the series, which was spawned from Shaffer’s radio show on SiriusXM, Shaffer will sit for candid conversations with his close friends and fellow music legends, as they discuss their legacies, influences, and experiences in the music industry. They’ll also perform impromptu versions of some of their hits.

Season one opens with guitar virtuoso Joe Walsh on September 15, followed by guests Graham Nash (Sept. 22); Sammy Hagar (Sept. 29); Billy Gibbons (Oct. 6); Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen (Oct. 13); blues pioneer Buddy Guy (Oct. 20); Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls (Oct. 27); and Smokey Robinson (Nov. 3).

“AXS TV is proud to present the series premiere of Paul Shaffer Plus One,” said Evan Haiman, Vice President of Music Programming and Production, AXS TV. “The program is the perfect complement to our lineup, providing our viewers with even more of the high-quality music programming they’ve come to expect from the network. Many people know Paul from his run with David Letterman, but he’s also an acclaimed and award-winning musician with extensive knowledge and invaluable insight into the music industry. Paul Shaffer Plus One gives viewers a rare glimpse into the man behind the piano, as he sits down with an impressive slate of fellow legends—getting them to open up about their extraordinary lives and careers as only he can.”

Shaffer’s longtime manager, Panacea Entertainment Chairman Eric Gardner, is the executive producer for both Shaffer’s SiriusXM radio show and the TV series. Haiman joins Gardner as the executive producer for the AXS TV shows.