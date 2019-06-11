Bridesmaids director and Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig and The Killing and Seven Seconds creator Veena Sud are the latest high-profile talents to be added to the Quibi development slate.

Feig and Sud both revealed that they were working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form digital service in separate panel sessions at the Banff World Media Festival. Quibi has been the talk of the mountain town after the Dreamworks flew in for the Canadian leg of his roadshow.

They join Steven Spielberg and Steven Soderbergh, who over the past few days have been unveiled as the latest auteurs to partner with the service. Neither of them revealed details of their projects.

“I’ve talked to Jeffrey and we have a couple projects we’re in stages of development on,” Feig said. He added that it was “exciting” that “short form was getting another crack”.

Sud, who showran Netflix limited series Seven Seconds and also recently wrote and directed horror feature The Lie, said, “What I’m interesting now, creatively, is playing with form. Instead of doing 13 or 26, I loved what Jeffrey Katzenberg talked about and I’m actually doing a Quibi project for him. I’m curious about trying something that’s basically a haiku.”

She added that one of the most exciting elements of Quibi was the fact that the rights eventually revert back to the creators and producers of the show after a certain period of time, something that she called “unheard of”.