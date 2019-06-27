‘The Wire’ Alum Paul Ben-Victor Joins Tim Kirkby’s ‘Waldo’

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Ben-Victor has been added to the cast of the Tim-Kirkby-directed action thriller Waldo. He joins previously announced cast members Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, Morena Baccarin, Dominic Monaghan, Eiza Gonzalez, Jacob Scipio and Clancy Brown.

Known for his role as Spiros “Vondas” Vondopoulos in HBO’s critically acclaimed The Wire, Ben-Victor will step into the role of Detective Pete Conady in Waldo. The film is based on the novel Last Looks by Howard Gould who also adapted the screenplay. The story follows a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), who’s spent the past three years living off the grid. He’s reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity’s wife. Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steven Shainberg serve as producers of the feature.

Ben-Victor is a busy man as he has numerous projects on his plate. He can be seen in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese Netflix film The Irishman with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. He also appears in George Nolfi’s The Banker opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as well as Anthony Mandler’s All Rise with Geoffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson.

Ben-Victor is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.