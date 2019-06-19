Before surprising CineEurope attendees with a first peek at Top Gun: Maverick this afternoon in Barcelona, Paramount showed off an extended look at such pics as Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi actioner Gemini Man as well live-action/CGI hybrid Sonic: The Hedgehog and more. Studio Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos also unveiled that Paramount is working on the next entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Said Gianopulos, “We are partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity.” The project is currently in development. As-yet, there is no title, and details are being kept under wraps. The film would be the seventh in the nearly $900M worldwide grossing series.

The last film in the franchise was 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Par first teamed with Blum on the initial microbudget phenomenon in 2009 which went on to gross over $190M worldwide.

It was also revealed that A Quiet Place 2 has begun production for spring next year, with writer/director John Krasinski sharing a message from the set. Emily Blunt is returning to star with release pegged to March 30, 2020. The 2018 original was a massive hit with $341M worldwide.