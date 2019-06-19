Paramount Television Adds Rob Ortiz, Julie Katchen Swidler & Brian Agboh To Exec Team

Paramount Television has added Rob Ortiz, Brian Agboh and Julie Katchen Swidler to its executive team.

Ortiz joins as Senior Vice President of Physical Production. With an extensive background as a Producer/Unit Production Manager in both television and features, Ortiz’s credits include Titans, Salvation, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Beguiled, among others. He began his new role in the Hollywood office on June 17; he’ll report to Debra Bergman, Head of Physical Production.

Katchen Swidler joins as Director on the newly-formed Current team, and will report to Cheryl Bosnak, Executive Vice President and Head of Current Programming. Katchen Swidler most recently served as Manager of Current Programming at Freeform where she was the covering executive on shows including Good Trouble, The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars. She starts June 24.

Agboh will be Senior Vice President of Business Affairs, reporting to Ken Basin, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs. He joins Paramount from NBCUniversal, where he was Vice President of Business Affairs on behalf of NBCU’s Universal Content Productions. He has been a partner with Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP, and before that, Director Business Affairs at CBS Television Studios. He begins in his new role on July 1.