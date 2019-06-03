Paramount Ups Kevin Suh To President of Themed Entertainment and Consumer Products

Paramount Pictures has promoted Kevin Suh to President of Themed Entertainment and Consumer Products where he’ll oversee licensing and development operations for Paramount’s Parks and Resorts division as well as the Paramount Live Stage and the studio’s Consumer Products division. Suh will report to Paramount’s COO Andrew Gumpert.

Joining the company in 2012, Suh’s most recent role was Executive Vice President of Themed Entertainment and Consumer Products, where he grew operating income by over 400% in just three years across the Parks and Resorts and Live Stage divisions. Before that, Suh was Senior Vice President of Theatrical Distribution and Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property.

During his time at the Viacom-owned studio, he oversaw the recently-announced strategic partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to bring Paramount-branded theme park to South Korea. He also spearheaded the deal for a Broadway stage adaptation of Mean Girls, which earned 12 Tony Award nominations, as well as World War Z video game for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, which sold over 2 million copies in its first month of release.