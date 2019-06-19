Along with a brief peek at Top Gun: Maverick this morning, Paramount showed off extended looks at such upcoming titles as Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, live-action/CGI hybrid Sonic: The Hedgehog, raunchy comedy Hostile Makeover, family comedy Playing With Fire, horror pic Crawl and feature adaptation Dora And The Lost City Of Gold. Studio Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos also unveiled that Paramount is working on a new Paranormal Activity.

This is Gianopulos’ third visit to CineEurope since taking over the top job at Paramount and he noted this has been “a time of great change, growth and renaissance” for the studio. “I’m proud of the progress we started last year and proud to be working with some of the best artists in the world.”

At CinemaCon in April, Gianopulos appeared in a hilarious opening reel as he contended with a ditzy chauffeur trying to make his way across Vegas to the convention. Par kept the tradition of stylized presentation launches this morning in Barcelona with President of International Theatrical Distribution Mark Viane and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, in full Rocketman mode.

On the big screen, attendees thought they were seeing an encounter during the Elton John musical fantasy biopic that takes place in the office of Dick James. And they were, sort of. In period wig and glasses, Viane as John and Daily as Bernie Taupin were inserted into the scene with Viane singing tweaked lines like “Rocketman’s gonna be in theaters a long, long time,” “Jim G’s traveling tonight on a plane,” and as a special nod to the European audience, “I guess that’s why they call it EMEA…”

Back on stage, to the tune of “I’m Still Standing” and as sparks flew from the floor, Viane and Daily touted the success of Rocketman which has grossed $140M worldwide after its stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The CineEurope audience then got a very extended look at Will Smith-starrer Gemini Man about an over-the-hill hitman who is being hunted by a younger clone of himself. Rollout begins in early October on the 3D high-frame rate sci-fi actioner. Smith had previously told CinemaCon audiences via video that the “emotional and physical challenges of this film were really insane for me, but with the guidance from and collaboration with the incredible Ang Lee we have managed to shoot something that has never been done before.” He echoed those sentiments in a CineEurope video.

An extended exclusive look at alligator horror pic Crawl was further unveiled. Alexandre Aja directs with international and domestic rollout beginning in July. Produced by Sam Raimi, the film centers on a young woman trapped in a flooding house during a Category 5 hurricane as she tries to save her father and battle voracious gators at the same time.

Sonic: The Hedgehog which was recently moved from its November 8 release to February 14, 2020 next year so the production can work further on character redesign, which Daily noted, got a trailer and clip.

Two clips were also shown from Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, introduced by co-star Eugenio Derbez. The live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit TV series releases August 9 domestically. Also in the kids realm, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s A Wonderful Sponge got a shoutout. The sequel is due in May 2020.

There were further trailers for Hostile Makeover (aka Limited Partners) and Playing With Fire. The former is the Rose Byrne/Salma Hayek/Tiffany Haddish pic from Miguel Arteta. A raunchy comedy about the cosmetics industry, it releases in January 2020 domestically. Playing With Fire stars John Cena, John Leguizamo and Keegan-Michael Key. The family comedy lights up November 8 in North America.

Other upcoming titles talked up include Coming To America 2, Clifford, Monster Problems, The Lovebirds, The Rhythm Section, Without Remorse, Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons and G.I. Joe.