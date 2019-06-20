Paramount & eOne Team For ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ & Dylan O’Brien Pic ‘Monster Problems’

Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One (eOne) will co-finance two upcoming wide theatrical releases: Clifford the Big Red Dog and Monster Problems.

eOne will handle all distribution rights in Canada and the UK (excluding TV in the UK) while will handle all U.S. rights.

Walt Becker is directing Clifford the Big Red Dog with Jack Whitehall and Darby Camp set to star. The script was written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn and Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin. Paramount, Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese are producing. Pic follows Emily Elizabeth who befriends Clifford as she’s trying to fit in at home and school. He grows to a giant size and attracts the attention of a genetics company. Emily and her Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City.

Monster Problems stars Dylan O’Brien, Michael Rooker, Dan Ewing, Jessica Henwick and Arianna Greenblatt. Brian Duffield and Craig Johnson wrote the project. In the Michael Matthews-directed movie, a monster breaks into a colony’s bunker and kills one of its members. Joel Dawson sets out to reunite with his high school love, and braves dangerous mutated animals, unexpected friendships, and foes along the way.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produce through their 21 Laps banner along with Paramount. John Starke is EP. Monster Problems began shooting in March.

“We are excited to be working with the incredibly talented creative teams involved in these two films and to join forces with Paramount as we continue with our ownership and distribution strategy to build a strong slate of high-quality, broad films. We look forward to leveraging our flexibility and global resources to bring these impressive properties to audiences around the world with our terrific partners at Paramount,” stated Nick Meyer, eOne’s President, Film.

Said Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures, “We’re thrilled to be coupling our creative resources with eOne’s sophisticated and effective business strategies on these two exciting and anticipated films.”