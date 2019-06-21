‘Paradise Lost’: Elaine Hendrix Among Five Cast In Series For Spectrum Originals & Paramount Network

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll alum Elaine Hendrix, Brett Rice (Sully), Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm) Autry Haydon-Wilson (Interrogation) and John Marshall Jones (Bosch) have been cast in recurring roles opposite Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan in Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network’s Paradise Lost (working title, fka Heaven Of Hell), a Southern Gothic mystery series from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Created and written by Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil), Paradise Lost is about a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves with her family from California to her husband’s (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Shutterstock/IMDB

Hendrix will play Devoe Shifflet. Rice is Uncle BB. Mitchell portrays Boyd. Hardon-Wilson will play Janus and Jones is Uncle Ronny.

Fishburne will executive produce and co-showrun. Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter) also serves as writer and executive producer/co-showrunner, The pilot episode will be directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) who executive produces alongside David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone.

Hendrix most recently appeared in the Fox legal drama Proven Innocent from Empire co-creator Danny Strong. She also starred alongside Ethan Hawke in Logan Marshall Green’s directorial debut film Adopt A Highway which premiered at this year’s SXSW, and is cast opposite Denis Leary in USA Network’s Erase pilot. Hendrix is repped by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.