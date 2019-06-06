Paradigm Taps Lit Agents Ryan Saul & Katt Riley

Paradigm has hired Ryan Saul in their Motion Picture Literary department, and Katt Riley in their TV lit section. Both will be based out of the LA headquarters.



Saul’s clients include directors Wes Ball; his producing partner Joe Hartwick, Jr.; Oscar-nominated animation director Tim Reckart; Golden Globe-nominated director Klaus Haro; and award-winning commercial directors Henry Hudson and Gevorg Karensky.



Saul comes to Paradigm from APA, where he was co-head of the agency’s Motion Picture Literary department. Prior to APA, Saul was an agent at Metropolitan Talent and Jim Preminger Agency. He currently serves on the Florida State University Film School alumni board and is an adjunct professor there, teaching film business classes for Master of Fine Arts students. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bradley University, and an MFA in Film & Television Production from Florida State.



Riley arrives at Paradigm after four years at the Kaplan Stahler Agency. The University of Michigan graduate got her start as an assistant at the Rothman Brecher Agency.