Paradigm Signs ‘The Burial Of Kojo’ Director Blitz Bazawule

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed musician and The Burial of Kojo director Blitz Bazawule. They will represent Bazawule across film and music touring.

Born in Ghana and based in New York, Bazawule made his feature directorial debut with The Burial of Kojo which was acquired by Netflix through Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Films. The film, which was released in March, was met with critical acclaim and won Best Narrative Feature in the World Cinema category at the Urbanworld Film Festival. Bazawule’s collaborator Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) served as associate producer on the film and Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) stepped in as executive producer.

Known by his stage name, Blitz the Ambassador, Bazawule’s other credits include his short film Native Sun (2012), directed and produced by Nance as well as the short film Diasporadical Trilogia (2016). As a composer and musician, Bazawule has released four studio albums: “Stereotype” (2009), “Native Sun” (2011), “Afropolitan Dreams” (2014), “Diasporadical” (2015). He has performed at a number of international music festivals, sharing the stage with notable artists like The Roots, Angelique Kidjo, Sting, and Public Enemy.

Bazawule is the founder of Africa Film Society, an organization focused on the preservation of classic African cinema. He is also a Senior TED Fellow and recipient of the Vilcek Prize.

He is managed by Will Whitney at How Far Music.