‘P-Valley’: Loretta Devine To Recur In Starz’s Strip Club Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Loretta Devine is set to recur opposite Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan in Starz’s P-Valley, Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley.

Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawn shop.

Devine will play the Granmuva of Uncle Clifford and former proprietress of The Pynk. Though she may be blind, she sees through the tangled mess of inherited injustice and contradictions that have long ruled the South.

Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Parker Sawyers also star. Chernin Entertainment executive produces along with Katori Hall.

Devine won an Emmy for her role as Adele on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. She most recently starred on NBC’s The Carmichael Show and co-starred opposite Gabrielle Union in the third season of BET’s Being Mary Jane as the titular character’s main antagonist, Cece. Devine continues to voice Hallie the Hippo on Disney Channel’s Peabody Award-Winning animated series, Doc McStuffins, and will next star in the Netflix family series, Family Reunion, which will feature an all-black cast and crew. Her more recent film credits include co-starring roles in This Christmas and First Sunday.