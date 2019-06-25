‘P-Valley’ Casts Thomas Q. Jones; Bria Henderson Joins ‘Mrs. America’

Thomas Q. Jones (Luke Cage) is set to recur opposite Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan in Starz’s P-Valley, Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley. Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Jones will play Mane, a round-the-way dude who’s always got a couple of scams cooking. He’s gorgeous, sly, charming, and country to the core. Jones, a former NFL Pro Bowl running back, played the role of Comanche in an eight-episode arc on Marvel’s Luke Cage. He’ll next be seen in a guest-starring role alongside Elijah Kelly and Isaiah Washington on BET’s Tales. He’s repped by Aligned Talent Group.

Newcomer Bria Henderson has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Cate Blanchett and Elizabeth Banks in Mrs. America, FX’s nine-episode limited series from Emmy-winning writer Davhi Waller, Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher and FX Productions. Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape. Henderson will play Ms. Magazine editor Margaret Sloan, an outspoken, funny, radical-thinking African American feminist and civil rights activist who marched with MLK. An out lesbian, single mother and accomplished poet, she was an intersectional trailblazer in several cultural and political movements. Henderson recently starred in the National Black Theatre’s production of The First Deep Breath by Lee Edward Colston II and directed by Malika Oyetimein. She received her MFA in acting from the University of Washington’s Professional Actor Training Program. Henderson is repped by Avalon Artists Group and Vanguard Management Group.