‘Ozark’: Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Frances Dukes Among Four Cast; Two Promoted For Season 3 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Iron Fist star Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Frances Dukes (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) are set as new series regulars and Power‘s Joseph Sikora and and Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley) will recur on the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Ozark, the drama series starring, directed and executive produced by Jason Bateman. Additionally, Lisa Emery and Janet McTeer who recurred last season as Darlene Shell and Janet McTeer, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 3.

L-R: Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer Shutterstock

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Season 2, headlined by Bateman and Laura Linney, continues to follow Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy (Linney) struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and the Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Pelphrey plays Ben Davis, Wendy’s capricious younger brother, Ben, arrives for an unannounced and inopportune visit. He quickly reminds Wendy who she used to be and who she was running from.

Dukes will portray FBI agent and forensic accountant Maya Miller, who comes to the casino with one goal, to take Marty (Bateman) down and do it by the book.

L-R: Joseph Sikora, Felix Solis Shutterstock/D2 Management

Sikora portrays Frank Cosgrove Jr. The hotheaded son of Kansas City mob boss Frank Cosgrove, Frank Jr. immediately clashes with Ruth when forced to work together in the new casino laundering business.

Solis is Omar Navarro. As the ruthless leader of Mexico’s second largest drug cartel, Navarro attacks his enemies with both brutal violence and psychological warfare — as the Byrdes will personally discover this season.



Bateman directed multiple episodes from the first and second season and serves as an executive producer along with Mundy, Dubuque and Williams. Ozark is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital.

Pelphrey is known for his role Ward Meachum on both seasons of Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix. His other TV credits include Cinemax’s Banshee and he recently appeared in a guest role on Blindspot.

Dukes, most recently seen in the title role of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark at New York’s Signature Theatre, recurs as Grace in multiple episodes of the upcoming third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix. Her previous credits include

guest-starring roles on New Amsterdam, NCIS: New Orleans and The Good Wife.

Sikora most recently played Tommy Egan on Starz’s Power and recurred on Netflix’s Maniac and WGN America’s Underground. On the big screen, he recently appeared in Jacob’s Ladder opposite Michael Ealy and will next be seen in psychological thriller The Intruder opposite Ealy and Dennis Quaid.

Solis was a series regular on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley and in CBS pilot History of Them. He was most recently seen on SEAL Team and in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Cost of Living. He’s repped by D2 Management.

