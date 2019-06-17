Oxygen Orders ‘Killer Motive’ True-Crime Series From ‘Dateline’ Producers

Oxygen has given a green light to Killer Motive, a new eight-episode true-crime series from the producers of NBC’s Dateline.

Hosted by NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk and Emmy-winning journalist Troy Roberts, each hourlong episode will uncover dark and twisted motives — from vengeance to jealousy to greed — that led to gruesome killings. It’s set to premiere Sunday, August 25, on Oxygen.

Gosk and Roberts each will host four episodes, in which they’ll focus on the reasons behind a particular killing and explore how investigators uncovered the motive in order to crack the case. From a staged suicide to a family massacre, Gosk and Roberts strive to understand each crime’s motive and to shed light on what drove the killers. They conduct on-the-ground inquiries, returning to the crime scenes and sitting down with victims’ friends and family, law enforcement, attorneys, psychologists — even the killers themselves — to uncover the story of how justice was sought and ultimately attained.

At the core of their investigative reporting is the pursuit of a deeper understanding of the relationships behind the horrific killings and of the psychology of the people who committed them.

Killer Motive is produced by NBC News’ production arm Peacock Productions with Paul Ryan serving as Executive Producer and Alexa Danner as Co-Executive Producer.

