OWN Taps Karen Grant-Selma As SVP Business & Legal Affairs

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has tapped Karen Grant-Selma as senior vice president, business & legal affairs, overseeing all business affairs and legal matters at OWN LLC. In her new role, Grant-Selma will also include overseeing OWN standards & practices, international sales, union administration, insurance, participations, rights management, and risk assessment. She reports to OWN president Tina Perry.

Prior to joining OWN Grant-Selma handled business and legal affairs for DreamWorks Animation. Her career with business and legal affairs for entertainment companies spans over 20 years, including eight years as vice president of business & legal affairs at ITV Studios America and positions at Live Nation Productions, Universal Pictures Kids & Family Productions, Maker Studios, AMC Networks, NBCUniversal, and Miracle Entertainment. She began her career in private practice at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

“Karen is a seasoned entertainment executive with extensive experience in all aspects of the industry,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “She combines outstanding business and legal acumen with a deep understanding of how content works in a complex and evolving market. We are thrilled to have her skills and experience at the helm of our business affairs and legal teams.”

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to utilize my wide-ranging experience in support of OWN’s mission,” said Grant-Selma. “I’m looking forward to working with the teams across OWN and Discovery.”