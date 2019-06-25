OWN Orders Four-Part Series ‘Black Women Own The Conversation’ From Ozy Media

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Ozy Media are teaming on OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation, a four-part series to premiere exclusively on OWN this summer.

Hosted by Emmy-winning presenter and Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson, the four one-hour episodes feature what OWN and Ozy describe as “intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first.” The show will feature a panel of celebrity guests and 100 Black women with a focus on key issues including love and relationships, motherhood, beauty, and mind, body and soul.

“This special presentation from OWN and Ozy tackles issues and concerns relevant to Black women today with candid and in-depth discussions that create real dialogue and change,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN. “We are excited to be working in partnership to foster these important conversations and bring them to our audience.”

Watson added: “For a variety of reasons, no one is more on the cutting edge in American life today than Black women. At a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, this is a terrific opportunity to hear from them on everything from love to family, from politics to faith. “Black Women OWN the Conversation” will be no-holds-barred, can’t-miss and must-watch. We are incredibly excited to be developing this show with OWN.”

“OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” is produced by Ozy Media. Executive Producers are Carlos Watson, Fay Schlesinger, Samir Rao, Marion Cunningham, Michael Melamedoff, and Rufus Lusk. Jennifer Ryan serves as showrunner.