‘Our Boys’ Limited Drama Series Gets Premiere Date On HBO

HBO has set Monday, August 12 for the premiere of Our Boys. The ten-part limited debuts with two one-hour back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 PM, followed by single episodes debuting subsequent Mondays, exclusively on HBO. The show will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Created by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael, Our Boys is set in the summer of 2014, when three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Israel is shocked, shaken and furious. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city. In the ensuing days, an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice and consolation.

Filmed in Israel, the series is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. It follows the investigation of Muhammad Abu Khdeir’s murder, and tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events.



Our Boys is a co-production of KI’s Keshet Studios and HBO; produced by Movie Plus. The series is executive produced by Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International), Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting), Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Studios), Noah Stollman and Michael Lombardo. KI distributes internationally.