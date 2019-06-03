Oscars: Governors Awards Geena Davis, David Lynch, Wes Studi, Lina Wertmuller

Click to Skip Ad
Oscars 2019
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In another show of increasing diversity  for all things Oscar, Actor Wes Studi,  actress Geena Davis,  and directors David Lynch and Lina Wertmuller are the winners of the 11th Annual Governors Awards as voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Board of Governors in a special Saturday session and just announced today.

Pete Hammond Deadline

Native American actor Studi, four time Oscar nominee Lynch , and two time Oscar nominee Wertmuller will each receive Honorary Oscars for their career achievements, while Davis , a past Oscar winner for Supporting  Actress in 1988’s The Accidental Tourist as well as a 1991 Best Actress nominee for Thelma And Louise  will receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award which is also an Oscar statuette. The BOG met three months earlier than usual to choose the Governors Awards recipients, as I exclusively reported on Friday,  and the ceremony itself will be three weeks earlier than its usual mid-November date on Sunday October 27th at the Roy Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood And Highland Center.   MORE TO COME

 

