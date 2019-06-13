‘Orphan Black’ Continuing In New Installment On Serial Box Featuring Tatiana Maslany’s Voice

Orphan Black, the sci-fi hit that netted Tatiana Maslany an Emmy for her shape-shifting lead performance, is continuing with a new written and audio installment that will feature Maslany’s voice.

Serial Box, a start-up that offers subscribers access to serialized stories in both e-book and audio form, is teaming up with Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, to extend the show, which ended its U.S. run on BBC America in 2017. The companies said the new episodes will be the “length of an average commute” and will appear weekly.

Tatiana Maslany

The project follows Serial Box’s recent teaming with Marvel Entertainment for original stories based on Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Black Widow, and Thor.

For the new Orphan Black installment, Serial Box has signed Malka Older as showrunner and Mishell Baker, Lindsay Smith, and Heli Kennedy as writers. Employing the approach of a TV writers room, Serial Box has the showrunner develop a pilot and bible and the writing team collaborate on scripts. The result, the company says, is a far faster production process than that of traditional book publishing.

“We are beyond thrilled that Tatiana Maslany will be voicing our extension of Orphan Black’s’ fascinating world of #crazyscience and sisterhood.” Serial Box CEO and co-founder Molly Barton said. “We are looking forward to bringing Orphan Black: The Next Chapter to the dedicated SciFi/Thriller audience we have built with Serial Box Originals.”

Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Boat Rocker Co-Executive Chairmen, Chief Content Officers and Orphan Black EPs, described the project as a “new and innovative partnership with Serial Box.” Fans of Orphan Black’s devoted fans will now get more of what they love on this exciting listening and reading platform,” said Boat Rocker Co-Executive Chairmen, Chief Content Officers and Orphan Black Executive Producers, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier.”