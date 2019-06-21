Click to Skip Ad
‘Orange Is the New Black’s Taryn Manning Signs WIth Buchwald

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (9327718nh) Taryn Manning 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Jan 2018
Salangsang/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Taryn Manning, who recently wrapped on the final season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning women’s prison dramedy, Orange Is The New Black, has moved from APA to Buchwald for agency representation. Manning has been a regular on the series since its debut in 2013.

She served as a series regular on the first of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 revival and continues to recur on the show. She also recurred on the FX hit series, Sons Of Anarchy.

On the film side, she is known for starring opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson in Hustle & Flow, as well as the Britney Spears-starrer Crossroads, Crazy/Beautiful, and 8 Mile.

Manning’s upcoming film projects include The Gateway, with Olivia Munn and Frank Grillo, and The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

She’s also repped by MPE and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

 

