Oprah Winfrey Has Contemplated A Reboot Of Her Talk Show

It’s been eight years since Oprah Winfrey signed off her popular talk show, but the itch to revive the platform is still there.

Winfrey told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey that she has thought about a reboot during an interview airing tonight on Entertainment Tonight.

“I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day,” Winfrey said. “For 25 years, it was perfect.” She added: “The only time I missed it was during the election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, ‘Oh, gee, I wish I had a show.'”

The conversation took place as Winfrey was out promoting her new book, The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose.

“My path became clear the moment, I remember it actually, when I flew into Chicago,” she said. “I thought, ‘If the show isn’t successful, then I’m going to go into advertising.'”

All of the book proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Attala County, Mississippi, where Winfrey grew up.