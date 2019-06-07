Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Emmy FYSEE Event To Air On OWN & Netflix

Netflix and OWN will air Sunday’s Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now Emmy FYSEE panel on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 PM ET/PT. The conversations, hosted by Winfrey and DuVernay, will be recorded and will air immediately following the Season 4 premiere of DuVernay’s Queen Sugar drama series at 9 PM June 12 on OWN.

Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now will also feature Winfrey’s sit-down interview with the exonerated five men of the Central Park Five 1989 case for the first time. The conversations, closing out Netflix’s FYSEE event, are set for Sunday at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Created, co-written and directed by DuVernay, the four-part When They See Us Now chronicles the notorious real-life case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

The event will include two conversations, the first with series’ actors Niecy Nash, Jharrel Jerome, Michael K. Williams, Joshua Jackson, Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Ethan Herisse, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares and Justin Cunningham, as well as executive producers Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Winfrey will then sit down for the first time with the original five men – Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise – in addition to DuVernay.

Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Rosenthal, Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions executive produced the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner Forward Movement. In addition to DuVernay, Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, Michael Starrbury and Julian Breece also served as writers on the limited series.