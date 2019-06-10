Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

CBS Launches Los Angeles Streaming News Service, Continuing Nationwide Rollout

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Only’ Helmer Takashi Doscher Inks With Verve

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (10220574aj) Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto and Takashi Doscher 'Only' premiere, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed filmmaker Takashi Doscher, the writer and director behind the Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr. starring sci-fi romance film, Only, which had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca fest.

The pic centers on a couple whose future together becomes threatened when an unknown contagion breaks out across the world, killing only women.  Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, and Tia Hendricks also co-star.

Only marks Doscher’s second film following his 2018 feature debut, Still, which starred The Handmaid’s Tale’s Madeline Brewer and was recently sold to the Orchard for distribution.

In 2010, the Atlanta-native became the youngest director to sell a film to ESPN with his documentary A Fighting Chance. His ESPN follow-up captured the first ever summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro by a quad-amputee and won an ESPY in 2013.

Doscher, who was formerly signed with UTA, will continue to be repped by Pathfinder Media and his lawyer Eric Suddleson.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad