‘One Day At A Time’s Justina Machado To Produce & Direct An Episode In Season 4

Justina Machado is expanding her role on the upcoming fourth season of One Day At A Time on its new network Pop. In addition to reprising her starring role of Penelope, Machado will receive a producer credit and will direct one episode in Season 4.

Pop has ordered a 13-episode fourth season of the Norman Lear comedy to debut in 2020.

The pickup, announced yesterday, comes three months after Netflix in March canceled One Day at a Time, a reimagining of the classic Norman Lear sitcom, triggering outpouring of support from fans who rallied behind the multi-generational comedy starring Machado and Rita Moreno.

In an interview with Deadline (you can read it here), One Day At a Time developers, executive producers and showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce discussed their plans for Season 4, which will touch on politics as it will air during an election year, and switching from a binge model to airing once a week.

Machado also is known for her roles as Darci Factor on the CW’s Jane the Virgin, Vanessa Diaz on HBO’s Six Feet Under, and Brenda on the USA drama Queen of the South. She is repped by D2 Management and UTA.