‘One Day At A Time’ Cast Reacts To Series Resurrection: “We’re Back!”

It’s a very good day for One Day At A Time cast and creatives who learned that the Norman Lear comedy, cancelled earlier this year by Netflix, has been picked up for a fourth season by Pop. CBS Corporation and Sony Pictures TV reached a deal to give the critically praised multi-camera family comedy a 13-episode fourth go-round.

“WE’RE BACK!,” tweeted the show’s executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett. “Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn’t be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can’t wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV!” She added, “Can’t keep a good Cuban-American or a good show — down!”

Star Rita Moreno, who plays Lydia, tweeted, #SAVEODAAT is old news…#MoreODAAT is more like it!! Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we’re backkkk!!’

An exhuberant Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena, writes, “I can’t believe I’m typing this, but… we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th eason on @PopTV!!!!!”

Their reactions and more follow below.

