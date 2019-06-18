Olivia Wilde And Jon Hamm Set For Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’

Clint Eastwood’s forthcoming drama Richard Jewell has added Olivia Wilde and Job Hamm, Deadline has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast members Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell.

Eastwood’s movie, scripted by Billy Ray, centers on the titular Jewell (Hauser), who discovered a suspicious backpack in the Olympics compound, cleared the area and saved lives that day, but after he was falsely accused he became a pariah. Even though the FBI cleared Jewell as a suspect three months later, the true American hero never fully got his reputation back or his confidence in himself, and his health was forever damaged. Jewell, who later became a police officer, died in 2007 of a heart attack at age 44.

Wilde is set to play real-life Kathy Scruggs who reported on the event while Hamm will play an FBI agent. Bates plays Bobi Jewell, Richard’s mother who was an insurance claims adjuster. Sam Rockwell is playing Jewell’s defense attorney in the film.