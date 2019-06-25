Olivia Cooke & LaKeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Fairy Tale Film For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Disney picked up screenwriter Cat Vasko’s untitled fairy tale project, which is being developed by the parent company’s live-action film team for the Disney+ streaming platform set to launch later this year. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before helmer Susan Johnson has closed her deal to direct the pic with Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield in talks to star.

Mad Chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson are producing the project. Plot details remain unknown.

Cooke, perhaps best known for her role in A&E’s Bates Motel series, was one of the stars of the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi Ready Player One and toplined the dark comedy, Thoroughbreds. She next co-stars opposite John Boyega in the Scott Free-produced heist film, In Naked Singularity, Sound of Metal with Riz Ahmed, and Little Fish, a romance film which she is also serving as an executive producer.

Since his breakout performance in the indie pic, Short Term 12, Stanfield has kept the wheels turning with roles in titles such as Get Out, Straight Outta Compton, and the FX acclaimed series Atlanta. His forthcoming slate includes Universal’s rom-com, The Photograph, in which he stars opposite Issa Rae, Lionsgate’s Knives Out with Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, as well as A24’s Safdie brothers movie Uncut Gems.

Cooke is repped by CAA, Grandview, Shepherd Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Stanfield is repped by CAA.