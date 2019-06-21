‘Love Island’ Stars Olivia & Alex Buckland & ‘Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison Head To Discovery UK

Former Love Island contestants Olivia and Alex Buckland and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison have scored new series for Discovery in the UK after the factual giant struck a multi-series deal with indie Angel Eye Media.

The Curvy Brides Boutique producer is making one show for Discovery’s free-to-air network Quest Red and three shows for female-skewing TLC.

It comes after Pattison and the Bucklands previously appeared in one-off shows for the broadcaster.

TLC is launching Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After (w/t), a seven-part series that will follow the pair as they settle into their first year of life as a married couple. Curvy Brides Boutique is also back for a fourth season with double its previous episode order. The show follows Jo Cooke and Alison Law as they help plus size brides-to-be find the wedding dress of their dreams. TLC has also ordered one other, as yet unknown show from the company.

Meanwhile, Quest Red is debuting Vicky Pattison: No Filter (w/t), a seven-part series that stars the Geordie Shore and I’m A Celebrity… star embark on a journey of self-discovery as a liberated 30-something woman. It follows her sudden split from fiancé John Noble, which was documented in TLC’s Vicky Pattison: The Break Up earlier this year.

The shows were ordered by Clare Laycock, VP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery Networks UK and Ireland and Charlotte Reid. Deirdre Dowling is Executive Producer for TLC and Quest Red. Richard Osborne and Jane Dibblin are Executive Producers for Angel Eye with Ollie Durrant as Series Editor.

Laycock said, “We are so excited to extend our production partnership with Angel Eye. Their creativity and story-telling shine through their productions and they are a joy to work with. The Vicky Pattison and Olivia & Alex specials really struck a chord with audiences and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen us to tell the next chapters of their stories.”

Osborne added, “We’re thrilled to be building on our relationship with Discovery and to be working with such great people on and off screen to deliver these four exciting series.”