O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter, Says He’s ‘Got A Little Getting Even To Do’

Two days after the 25th anniversary of the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson has joined , saying he wants to share his thoughts.

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” Simpson said in a selfie video uploaded Friday night.

The NFL Hall of Famer listed his hometown as Las Vegas, and asked friends and foes to follow his account, @TheRealOJ32.

“It should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do,” he said without elaborating.

After learning The Juice was loose on Twitter, thousands of people flooded his post with comments and memes.

“You really said ‘coming soon’ like it’s a new Harry Potter movie. I can’t,” one person responded.

Someone else added: “Hey OJ. Big Fan. I’m in need of a pair of gloves. What’s your favorite place to purchase them from?”

While a third said, “I hope that you are making some progress in identifying the real killers,” to which someone else replied, “He makes progress by looking into the mirror every morning.”

Another person said, “The twitter account nobody asked for.”

Simpson’s Twitter account isn’t verified. But his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told CNN it’s the real deal.

Despite his client’s “getting even” statement, LaVergne insisted the 71-year-old star won’t use the account to settle scores.

“Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I’ve ever met,” LaVergne said. “He’s also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow.”

“The LA thing” LaVergne referred to were the June 12, 1994 slayings of Nicole and Ron.

Los Angeles County prosecutors tried O.J. in what the media described as the “trial of the century. A jury acquitted him in 1995.

In a separate civil trial, he was found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the victims’ families.

Simpson was later convicted in Las Vegas for a 2007 robbery and kidnapping following an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a hotel room. He was released from prison in October 2017.