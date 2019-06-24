Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Warner Bros Names Ann Sarnoff As New CEO

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Interview: New Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff On Mission

Read the full story

Odessa Adlon, Michael Vlamis And Tyler Alvarez To Star In Indie Feature ‘Pools’

Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hayes is set to direct the forthcoming indie feature Pools which will star Odessa Adlon (Fam), Michael Vlamis (CW’s Roswell, New Mexico) and Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal). Jamie Dolan will produce alongside Adonis Tountas.

The feature, which Hayes also wrote, follows Kennedy (Adlon), who is stuck at summer school after flunking her sophomore year of college. Considering its summer, she rallies a ragtag crew for a pool-hopping adventure through the estates of Bel-Air. But as the secrets spill, a wild night of fun becomes a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

Adlon recently starred in the CBS series Fam opposite Nina Dobrev. She also had a recurring role on Nashville. Vlamis stars in Roswell, New Mexico, which was renewed for a second season while Alvarez is set to recur in Hulu’s forthcoming revival of Veronica Mars. The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere on July 26.

The Dolan-produced feature Ladyworld which also starred Adlon alongside Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Ryan Simpkins (Brigsby Bear) and Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways) made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin and was acquired by Cleopatra Entertainment. The film will have a theatrical release on August 2 which will be followed by a VOD and DVD release on August 27.

Adlon is repped by Buchwald and managed by Royle Dice. Vlamis is repped by CAA and Grandview. Alvarez is repped by Buchwald. Hayes is managed by Bash Naran at Writ Large.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad