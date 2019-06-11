Robert Kirkman’s ‘Oblivion Song’ Comic In Works As Movie At Universal

Skybound Entertainment and Universal Pictures said Tuesday they are developing Oblivion Song, a movie based on Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s sci-fi comic book series. Sean O’Keefe, who penned the upcoming Peter Berg-Mark Wahlberg pic Wonderland, will write the script.

Oblivion Song, published by Skybound and Image Comics, premiered at a monthly series in March 2008 that was written by The Walking Dead creator Kirkman and illustrated by De Felici. The story takes place one decade after 300,000 residents of Philadelphia were suddenly trapped in Oblivion. Frantic recovery efforts were launched by the government but, after a few futile years, they were abandoned. Nathan Cole, however, hasn’t given up. He risks his life again and again trying to save those lost souls in Oblivion’s apocalyptic hellscape – but is that the real reason he can’t resist the siren call of the Oblivion Song?

Last year, Kirkman said the out-of-the-gate success of Oblivion Song was stronger than anyone anticipated.

“We massively overprinted issues one and two of this series, and thought for sure it would have found its level by issue three,” Kirkman said. “We were wrong. Everything about the launch of this series has been astounding thus far and it just keeps surprising us. We plan on keeping the early issues in print for as long as we can so new readers can dive in as the word spreads.”

Kirkman and Skybound have just reached a major milestone moment with the death of their most famous creation, Rick Grimes, in his native medium. The newest issue of The Walking Dead from Skybound and Image Comics portrays the assassination of the former Kentucky lawman over a political vendetta. After years of surviving hellish hordes of walkers, Grimes was killed in his bed by a young assailant with a gun and a grudge. Kirkman has written every monthly issue of The Walking Dead, which is closing in on its 200th issue early next year. (Grimes remains alive in the screen version of The Walking Dead although he has left the television series and will be seen next in the planned feature film trilogy.)

Skybound’s film team including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst are producers. Universal EVP Production Jon Mone and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee for the studio.

O’Keefe, who also sold the first script based on the Robert E. Parker Spenser book series to Netflix, is repped by ICM Partners, Symbonic and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.