NRA’s TV Channel Ceases Production Amid Legal Battles

The National Rifle Association has ceased production of broadcasting arm NRATV and has severed business ties with the advertising firm – Ackerman McQueen- that operated the TV channel.

News of the shut-down was broken last night by The New York Times with the publication of a memo written by NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre that had been slated to be sent today.

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” wrote LaPierre to members. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

According to The Times, basing its report on interviews and documents, the NRA has severed all business ties with Ackerman McQueen amid various lawsuits between the two. The split is not a surprise: The NRA and Ackerman McQueen announced last month that they intended to discontinue their partnership of more than three decades. According to The Times, NRATV might continue to air archived programming.