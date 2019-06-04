Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Cloris Leachman To Star In LGBTQ Family Drama ‘Jump, Darling’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Nordisk Film & ‘Land Of Mine’ Director Martin Zandvliet Set Cast For Department Q Thriller ‘The Marco Effect’

Martin Zandvliet
Martin Zandvliet Shutterstock

Nordisk Film and Land of Mine director Martin Zandvliet have set the cast for upcoming Scandi detective thriller The Marco Effect.

Ulrich Thomsen (In a Better World) and Zaki Youssef (Sons of Denmark) will star in the feature, based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s fifth novel in the bestselling Department Q series. Nordisk Film Production’s Mikael Rieks is producer.

In the Danish-language crime thriller, Thomsen will play detective Carl Mørck and Youssef will portray his assistant Assad. The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Marco who is on the run and who also happens to be the key to uncovering a story of multinational corruption within government funds earmarked for development aid in Africa.

The adaptation is the first in a series of six Department Q films planned by Nordisk Film in co-production with Peter Nadermann’s Nadcon Film from Germany. Script is from Anders August (A Fortunate Man) and newcomer Thomas Porsager. Principal photography is set to begin in January 2020 with an expected local release in October 2020.

The Department Q novels have been adapted into Danish box office hits such as 2018 title The Purity of Vengeance.

Zandvliet’s 2015 feature Land of Mine was Oscar-nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. He followed that up with Jared Leto feature The Outsider.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad