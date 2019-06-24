Nipsey Hussle Gets Moving Tribute At BET Awards

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10320028cw) DJ Khaled, John Legend. DJ Khaled, left, and John Legend perform during a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019

The 2019 BET Awards paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle by honoring the late rapper with its Humanitarian Award and a star-studded musical tribute. Heading into the ceremony, the stars walked a blue carpet in his memory.

Near the end of Sunday night’s nearly four-hour show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, rapper T.I. introduced Hussle’s family. The slain rapper’s fiancee, actress Lauren London, his parents, grandmother and his children accepted the Humanitarian Award on Hussle’s behalf.

“The Marathon Continues,” London said, making reference to the title of Hussle’s 2011 mixtape.

With tears in her eyes, Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith, who referred to him by his birth name, Ermias Asghedom, recalled visiting the scene in South Los Angeles, outside he son’s Marathon Clothing store where he was fatally shot on March 31.

She said she asked a police officer at the crime scene what happened and he said, “Someone was shot.” She continued: “Who? I asked. ‘Nipsey Hussle,'” he said. “My spirit said, ‘oh, oh. that’s it.”

“I was finished processing my son’s assassination,” Smith said, adding about the crime scene, “It was peaceful.”

“Thank you for your prayers and for your love,” Smith said, while Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom, thanked BET for the award.

“I wish my son could be here,” he said. “Thank you BET. He wanted to be here so badly, and last year he made it to perform here and we were so happy for him. And you recognize him and we appreciate that.”

He concluded by raising a fist in the air and saying, “The Marathon Continues.”

Afterwards, T.I. introduced R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius — who also performed at Hussle’s memorial service at Staples Center. Following Ambrosius’ performance, DJ Khaled, YG, and John Legend took the stage. They closed out the medley with the recently released single, “Higher,” which Legend and Khaled collaborated on with Hussle.

Even before the show started, BET remembered Hussle by featuring a blue carpet outside the venue in honor of Hussle who was known to wear the color blue on stage.

“Our red carpet is actually blue,” BET Awards pre-show host Terrence J. said on-air. “We did the entire carpet blue in honor of our fallen brother, Nipsey Hussle.”

Other highlights of the evening included Tyler Perry receiving the Ultimate Icon Award and Mary J. Blige picked up BET’s lifetime achievement honor.