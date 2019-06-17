Nickelodeon Serves Up ‘Good Burger’ Pop-Up To Celebrate ‘All That’ Revival

Welcome to Good Burger!

The minds behind the Saved by the Bell pop up restaurant Saved by the Max is bringing Nickelodeon’s Good Burger to life with a new pop-up dining experience set to open July 10 and will remain open through the remainder of the year. The new pop-up is aligned with the revival of the iconic Nickelodeon series All That (where the Good Burger sketch debuted) which premieres June 15. The series will feature original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server.

“The opportunity to turn this cult Nick favorite into our next themed pop up is such a dream come true,” says Derek Berry, one of the partners who help create Saved by the Max. “Immersive nostalgic experiences continue to be something fans really clamor for; and we know our execution with The Max spoke for itself. When the timing aligned to bring Good Burger to life, it was something we just couldn’t pass up.”

“Nickelodeon’s iconic All That series and the Good Burger feature film were comedic touchstones for an entire generation of kids,” said Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Experience. “With the return of All That to our air, this is the perfect time to give ‘90s Nick kids and a whole new fan base an opportunity to settle in for a fast food culinary adventure, which will of course include Ed’s special sauce!”

The Good Burger pop up will include real-life Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and of course Good Shakes. And as always, the diner will include an assortment of fan-favorite, Instagram-worthy moments, Good Burger-themed service experiences, merchandise, games, and, of course, secret sauce.

Watch the video announcement below.